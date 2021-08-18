線上諮詢
Goldtouch 點金閣

私房物件交流平台

是一個綜合了地政事務、金融貸款、房屋土地資訊、商品買賣交流、會計財稅規劃、法律訴訟諮詢、創業經營輔導及多種工商服務的商業平台。

前往關於我們認識團隊成員
Goldtouch 點金閣

專業融資貸款中心

以多年的實務經驗，為您提供專業精準的分析評估以及輔導協助，並且配合國內十多家的公私立銀行與金融機構，可為您規劃各類型的貸款方案。

前往線上諮詢查看貸款方案
Goldtouch 點金閣

買賣交流線上市集

定期更新各種類型的待售商品物件，可在此挑選合適的商品物件，搭配貸款方案，以最優惠的條件完成交易；可為您的商品提供免費上架交流。

前往合作提案查看待售商品
Goldtouch 點金閣

多元工商整合系統

配合眾多國家考試合格的地政士、會計師、律師以及金融機構與不動產的資深從業人員等，為您提供了多元化的工商整合服務。

前往線上諮詢工商服務內容
為您規劃最適合的貸款方案
為您規劃最適合的貸款方案
以多年實務經驗，為您提供專業精準的分析評估及輔導協助，並配合國內十多家公私立銀行與金融機構，為您規劃各類貸款方案，解決資金周轉問題。

想了解一下自己的貸款條件嗎？即刻前往線上諮詢

Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
歷年成果
我們秉持著專業、誠信、效率、服務的工作信念，長期在台中、彰化、南投等中部地區，為有資金需求的客戶提供專業的輔導與協助，從業二十多年來已服務過眾多客戶，深獲好評、有口皆碑。
0
貸款申辦人數
0
成功核貸案件
0
累計撥款金額
前往線上諮詢
Image
您的輸入有誤，請重新輸入！
您的輸入有誤，請重新輸入！
您的輸入有誤，請重新輸入！
您的輸入有誤，請重新輸入！

誠邀合作夥伴！

如果您有待售的不動產或車輛機具，我們可提供免費的頁面刊登，也歡迎各領域的專業人士與我們結盟合作。

專題文章報導分享

精選媒體報導

For posts about budgeting, saving money, investing, financial planning, and tips for managing personal finances

金融貸款
Financial independence is a goal that many of us aspire to achieve. It represents the freedom to live life on our terms, without being bound by financ...

金融貸款
Financial independence is a goal that many of us aspire to achieve. It represents the freedom to live life on our terms, without being bound by financ...

金融貸款
Financial independence is a goal that many of us aspire to achieve. It represents the freedom to live life on our terms, without being bound by financ...

生活理財
Financial independence is a goal that many of us aspire to achieve. It represents the freedom to live life on our terms, without being bound by financ...

Collaborating to advance solution in the future

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, companies need to continuously strive to improve and find better solutions to stay ahead of the curve.

Image
我們以多年的實務經驗，為客戶提供專業精準的分析評估以及輔導協助，並配合國內十多家的公私立銀行與金融機構，可為您規劃各類型的貸款方案，解決資金周轉問題。
快速融資
相關連結
聯絡資訊
公務專線：0982-063138
客服電話：0800-097580
台中市西區五權五街151號四樓2-1室